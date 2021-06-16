Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 13th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 33,681 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 169,618 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

