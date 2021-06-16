Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $25.39 million and $20,073.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00181602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00935113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.95 or 0.99739122 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

