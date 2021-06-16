Unicly Genesis Collection Reaches Market Cap of $245,348.69 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $245,348.69 and $13,056.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00152326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00183274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00944455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,828.82 or 0.99877235 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

