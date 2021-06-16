Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $9.44

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $38.52 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.44 or 0.00024391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00226456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033813 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

