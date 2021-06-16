Unification Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $9,324.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unification has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00756072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.30 or 0.07665670 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

