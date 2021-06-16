UniLayer (LAYER) Price Up 12.6% This Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $2.83 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00769055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

