Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,859. Unilever has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

