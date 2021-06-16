UniMex Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,280.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $82,280.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00144736 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00178412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00938266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,195.55 or 1.00262673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002963 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,719,707 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

