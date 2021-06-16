Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:LATN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 31,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,157. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

