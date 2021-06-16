Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

