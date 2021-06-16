Uniper (ETR:UN01) Shares Down 1.2%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €30.28 ($35.62) and last traded at €30.32 ($35.67). 206,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.69 ($36.11).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.03 ($34.16).

Get Uniper alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.