United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.99

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and traded as high as $32.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,274 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

In related news, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,812.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $198,168 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in United Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

