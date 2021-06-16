United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) versus Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Head-To-Head Review

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for United Bancshares and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.25%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares and Fulton Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $67.03 million 1.57 $13.76 million N/A N/A Fulton Financial $972.27 million 2.84 $178.04 million $1.08 15.70

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fulton Financial pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 23.91% 15.33% 1.67% Fulton Financial 22.54% 9.39% 0.88%

Summary

Fulton Financial beats United Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment lease financing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. Fulton Financial Corporation provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

