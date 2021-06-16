United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after buying an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

URI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.10 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.