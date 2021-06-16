UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $285.57 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

