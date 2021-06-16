Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,274. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 6.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 12.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 885,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

