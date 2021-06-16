UnlimitedIP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $450,987.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $450,987.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00761803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00082725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.16 or 0.07694898 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

