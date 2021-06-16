UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $2.62 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00006766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $4.44 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00438579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.