Upfiring Price Tops $0.11 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $2.55 million and $3,773.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00184576 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002143 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00633727 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Upfiring

UFR is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

