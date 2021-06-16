uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Reaches $985,177.42

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $985,177.42 and $350.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 56% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

