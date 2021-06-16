Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBP opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.71 million, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.