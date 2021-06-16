US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.51% of US Foods worth $42,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 19.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in US Foods by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 79.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 7,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,693. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

