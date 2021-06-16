Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 310.0 days.

UHOIF stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86. Ushio has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Ushio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

