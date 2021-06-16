Utrust Market Cap Hits $134.14 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $134.14 million and $7.05 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00083700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

