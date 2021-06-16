Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

