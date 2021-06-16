Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.49. Valhi shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.