VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328,349 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.88% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,724,000 after buying an additional 851,491 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 437,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.