Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. 40,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

