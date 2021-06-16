Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,501. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.