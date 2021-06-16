Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.77. 9,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

