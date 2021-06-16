Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,841,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

