Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ VCLT opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
