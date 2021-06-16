Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.23

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.23 and last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 134204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after buying an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after buying an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after buying an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

