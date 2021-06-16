Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $137.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

