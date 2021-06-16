Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 13th total of 369,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VTWO opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after purchasing an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,114,000.

