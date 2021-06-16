Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.54. 4,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,838. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.27.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.