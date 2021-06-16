Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.27. 2,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.