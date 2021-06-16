Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $12,525,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

