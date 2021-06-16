Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $83,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

VTI traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $219.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $151.35 and a 1 year high of $221.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

