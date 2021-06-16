Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,760,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $220.70. 61,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $151.35 and a 1 year high of $221.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.