Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) versus Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Critical Survey

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.62, indicating that its share price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vapotherm and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.23%. Cerus has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Cerus.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -34.60% -35.95% -21.49% Cerus -62.93% -57.92% -27.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.81 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -11.73 Cerus $91.92 million 10.80 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -15.68

Vapotherm has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vapotherm beats Cerus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

