Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 202.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Varonis Systems worth $192,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,230. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

