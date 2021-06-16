VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VACNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.52.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

