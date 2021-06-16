Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Vaxart worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 369,042 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vaxart by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VXRT stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

