Velas Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $129.95 million and $984,971.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

