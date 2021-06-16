Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $423.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,841 shares of company stock worth $7,738,837. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.