Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 23rd (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vera Therapeutics had issued 4,350,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $47,850,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Vera Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERA shares. Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VERA opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

