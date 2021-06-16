VeriCoin Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $96.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.88 or 0.99959124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002494 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000120 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,788,137 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

