Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.57 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

