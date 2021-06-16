Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VRNA opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $415.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.51. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

