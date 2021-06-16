Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $34.38 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.38 million and $241,464.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.34 or 0.06261722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.52 or 0.01578129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00439950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00146736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00705288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00427590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00372243 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,490,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

